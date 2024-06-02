Ex-Trump Lawyer Says It’s ‘Ridiculous’ to Claim Biden Was Behind Hush-Money Case

Former Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina says the MAGA narrative that President Joe Biden was somehow behind the prosecution of Donald Trump in the hush-money case is “ridiculous.”

On a Saturday appearance on Al Sharpton’s MSNBC show, PoliticsNation, Tacopina took shots at Trump allies in the GOP and Trump’s attorneys.

“To say that Joe Biden brought this case is one of the most ridiculous things I’ve heard,” Tacopina told Sharpton. “We know that’s not the case, and even Trump’s lawyers know that’s not the case.”

Tacopina, who previously represented the former president when he was sued by E. Jean Carroll, was initially on Trump’s legal team for the hush-money trial but withdrew in January.

After seeing a clip of Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) and other Republicans parrot Trump’s claims that the trial against him was a politically motivated “hoax,” Tacopina shook his head in frustration.

“Tim Scott is someone I used to respect,” he said. “I lost a lot of respect from what I just heard. Because he sounded so uneducated, unintelligent, and made no sense at all.”

“This is a state case … this is not a federal prosecution. Joe Biden, or anyone from his Justice Department, have absolutely zero to do with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. They have no jurisdiction over him, they have no contacts with him, they have no control, certainly, over him,” he said.