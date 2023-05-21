Ex-Trump Attorney Says He Left After Internal Legal Team Squabbles
The former attorney for Donald Trump who ditched his legal team earlier this week told CNN that he called it quits because of internal feuds with the other lawyers. Timothy Parlatore—a key player in the Mar-a-Lago investigation and other searches for classified documents at Trump’s properties—specifically blamed Trump attorney and adviser Boris Epshteyn for making the defense of the former president “much harder than it needed to be.” He claimed Epshteyn did “everything he could to try to block us” and “served as kind of a filter” in providing information to Trump. “In my opinion, he was not very honest with us or with the client on certain things,” Parlatore said. The lawyer also alleged that Epshteyn interfered with searches at the former president’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. During his 2020 presidential campaign, Epshteyn served as Trump’s special adviser and has remained buddy-buddy with him ever since.