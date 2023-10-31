Ex-Trump Attorney Predicts He’ll be Jailed For Violating Gag Order
COULD IT HAPPEN?
Ty Cobb, an ex-attorney of Donald Trump, said on CNN that the former president could “spend a night or a weekend in jail” after seemingly violating his gag order on Monday by targeting a number of people involved in his election subversion case via Truth Social. When asked point blank by CNN host Erin Burnett if he thinks that will happen, Cobb replied simply, “I do.” Under the gag order, which was handed down as part of a federal election subversion case, Trump is banned from attacking court staff, possible witnesses, or special counsel Jack Smith in public remarks—something he’s repeatedly done since the order was issued. Earlier this month, Trump was charged $10,000 for violating another gag order in his New York civil fraud trial, after saying Judge Arthur Engoron was “very partisan.”