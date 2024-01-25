A hardcore supporter and ex-Trump campaign official who was also seen telling cops to kill themselves during the Jan. 6 riot was thrown out of the former president’s victory party Tuesday night after posting a photo alongside Trump lawyer Alina Habba.

The photo was problematic for Habba—and by extension, Dylan Quattrucci, who was Trump’s deputy state director in New Hampshire during his 2020 campaign—because just a day earlier Habba had effectively asked a judge to delay the proceedings in Trump’s E. Jean Carroll defamation trial because she was feeling unwell.

After a juror called in sick, Habba told Judge Lewis Kaplan that her parents had tested positive for COVID-19 and that despite testing negative Monday morning, she was experiencing symptoms. The judge had offered to continue with eight jurors, but Habba declined the offer.

Quattrucci then posted a photo alongside a smiling Habba at Trump’s New Hampshire victory party Tuesday night, describing her as “President Trump’s rockstar attorney & a huge inspiration of mine!”

Multiple outlets reported Habba's presence and noted her seemingly conflicting court request, including NBC.

Just over an hour later, Quattrucci posted video of himself being removed from the event, demanding answers about why he was getting the boot while reiterating what he has done for Trump.

“I’m just standing there supporting Trump, like why are you removing me? I’ve done nothing but support Trump from the beginning. What did I do? I don’t even know what I did?”

“I’ve done more for President Trump than literally anybody in the entire state, and they’re removing me from this event. That is ridiculous. Absolutely ridiculous.”

The Trump campaign did not respond to comment to Mediaite, who first reported the story.

Quattrucci was outed by NBC News in August last year as a top Trump New Hampshire campaign official who confronted cops outside the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, telling one officer in an expletive-filled video: “go hang yourself.” The then-New Hampshire deputy state director resigned when the video was leaked.

In posts on X following his dismissal from Trump’s victory speech, Quatrucci wrote, “Dylan Quattrucci Did Nothing Wrong,” followed by, “End The War On Alpha Males!”