Trump Aide Outed as Jan. 6 Rioter Who Threatened Cops
A powerful campaign official with former President Donald Trump’s New Hampshire operation was outed Thursday as one of the rioters who confronted police outside the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, telling one officer: “go hang yourself.” Dylan Quattrucci, Trump’s deputy state director in New Hampshire, was first spotted in a video recorded that day and shared by an online sleuth associated with the Capitol riot-focused account “Sedition Hunters,” according to NBC News, which first reported Quattrucci’s involvement. It remains unclear whether he entered the Capitol building. At least four Capitol police officers have died by suicide in the two years since the violent attack.