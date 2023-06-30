Ex-Trump Campaign Official Joins Giuliani in Proffer Deal: Report
TWO’S COMPANY
A former campaign official for former President Donald Trump has taken a proffer agreement to cooperate with special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the former president’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to two sources who spoke with CNN Thursday. Mike Roman, who was involved in Trump’s scheme to institute slates of fake electors in states that current President Joe Biden had won, is now the second known associate of the former commander in chief to take such an agreement, after it was reported his former personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, had signed one as well. Under such deals, a subject will share information with investigators under the understanding that it will likely not be used against them personally in court.