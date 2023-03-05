CHEAT SHEET
Ex-Trump Doc Says 'Biden is the Cancer' After President Gets Lesion Removed
Former White House doctor Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) has no well-wishes for President Joe Biden, who just had a cancerous lesion removed. Rather, Jackson said Biden is the cancer himself. “Biden is the cancer,” Jackson said on Fox News Sunday. “He’s what needs to be removed, not the lesion they found.” The congressman, who served as physician to both Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, went on to cast doubt on the procedure at all, calling it a distraction effort. In his White House roles, Jackson drank relentlessly on duty, also making “sexual and denigrating” comments about female subordinates, a 2021 investigation by the Pentagon’s inspector general found.