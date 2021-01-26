Ex-Trump Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow to Host Fox Business Show
TRUMP TV
Former White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow has continued the revolving door between the Trump administration and Fox News, joining the network as a contributor and signing on to host a weekday show on its sister channel Fox Business Network, according to a press release.
Kudlow, who also worked in Ronald Reagan’s administration, will return to cable news after spending more than 15 years at CNBC before leaving in 2018 to become director of the National Economic Council. “Larry’s vast experience in policy making coupled with his intuitive on-air presence will add depth and insight to our business analysis programming,” Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement. “We are excited to welcome him to the FOX News Media team and look forward to creating a show that utilizes his immense expertise to help guide viewers through this unprecedented time of economic uncertainty.”
Kudlow, who infamously downplayed the financial crisis of 2007-08, repeatedly made rosy and optimistic predictions about the coronavirus pandemic that has so far killed 420,000 Americans. In February 2020, for instance, he ludicrously claimed that the virus was contained “pretty close to airtight.” And during the Republican National Convention last summer, he referred to the pandemic in the past tense.