Ex-Trump Homeland Security Official: Trump’s Conduct ‘Causes People to Die’
ULTIMATE FEAR
A former Homeland Security official under Donald Trump made clear the risks Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents posed to national security. “I found the indictment to be a really vivid picture for the American public of what the national security community dealt with for four years when he was president,” Elizabeth Neumann, now an ABC News contributor, said Sunday on the network’s This Week. “He had a blatant disregard, just did not care to follow the rules.” She added that recklessness with classified documents risks exposing U.S. intelligence sources. “This causes people to die!” Neumann said. “This is very serious. Top secret special access programs, when they fall into the wrong hands, people die and the United States security is deeply compromised.” Trump was indicted on Thursday for multiple counts regarding his alleged willful hoarding and mishandling of classified documents.