Ex-Trump Lackey Jenna Ellis Cuts a Deal to Flip in Arizona Election Case

Jenna Ellis, a former legal adviser to Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign, on Monday reached an agreement with Arizona prosecutors that will see her duck potential jail time.

In exchange for her full cooperation, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes will drop nine felony charges against Ellis related to her role in an alleged attempt to subvert President Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

Ellis is set to provide prosecutors with evidence that could implicate any or all of the 17 co-defendants alongside whom she was indicted in April. That number includes former New York City mayor and onetime personal attorney for Trump, Rudy Giuliani, as well as Trump’s former chief of staff, Mark Meadows.

It remains unclear what information Ellis might divulge as a part of the agreement, but Mayes said that the agreement “represents a significant step forward in our case.”

“I am grateful to Ms. Ellis for her cooperation with our investigation and prosecution,” Mayes wrote in a statement. “Her insights are invaluable and will greatly aid the State in proving its case in court.

“As I stated when the initial charges were announced, I will not allow American democracy to be undermined — it is far too important.”

Ellis pleaded guilty last year to a felony charge in a similar election subversion case in Georgia.