Ex-Trump Lawyer Jenna Ellis Censured in Colorado Over False Election Claims
ONE BIG LIE
The Colorado lawyer who helped lead Donald Trump’s bid to overturn the 2020 presidential election has been publicly censured for misconduct after admitting to making a series of “misrepresentations” about the election being stolen, Colorado Newsline reports. Jenna Ellis, who was Trump’s senior legal adviser during the time in question, faced investigation in her home state after a nonprofit alleged that she had violated multiple professional rules. A watchdog found at least 10 examples of misrepresentation, including claims made on various TV appearances. In an interview on Sean Spicer’s show on Newsmax, for example, Ellis referred to contested election results in Nevada, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Georgia. “With all those states… combined we know that the election was stolen from President Trump and we can prove that,” she said. In an agreement with legal authorities, Ellis reportedly accepted that she had “through her conduct, undermined the American public’s confidence in the presidential election, violating her duty of candor to the public.”