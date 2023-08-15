Ex-Trump Lawyer Jenna Ellis Says She’ll ‘Trust the Lord’ After Indictment
SOLID PLAN
Former Trump attorney and self-proclaimed “constitutional law attorney” Jenna Ellis says she is simply going to “trust the Lord” after she was indicted in Georgia over alleged election meddling. Ellis pinned the statement on Twitter on Tuesday morning, along with an image of a Hobby Lobby-esque affirmation that everything is “well with [her] soul.” “The Democrats and the Fulton County DA are criminalizing the practice of law. I am resolved to trust the Lord and I will simply continue to honor, praise, and serve Him,” she wrote. Hours earlier, she was hit with an indictment alleging that in late 2020 she met with legislators in at least two states that President Joe Biden won, Arizona and Michigan, and laid out a plan to unlawfully appoint false slates of electors to illegally overturn the election. She’s now charged with violating Georgia’s RICO Act and solicitation of violation of oath by public officer.