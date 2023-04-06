Ex-Trump Spox Sean Spicer Leaves Newsmax After Three Years
PERIOD
Sean Spicer has signed off from his daily Newsmax show for the final time. Period. The former Trump White House press secretary, who had hosted Spicer and Co. on the right-wing cable channel since 2020, announced the “bittersweet” news at the end of Thursday’s broadcast. Mediaite previously reported Spicer decided to leave Newsmax after contract negotiations fell apart. “It will be my last day here on Spicer and Co. and my last day with Newsmax,” he said in his final monologue. “I’m grateful for the opportunity that Newsmax has given me, and I’m proud of the work that we’ve done together, but now it’s time to turn the page to the next chapter.” Spicer joined the pro-Trump channel in February 2020, but only after every major network rejected him following his departure from the Trump administration. Additionally, a talk-show pilot he filmed sat on the shelf for two years before he finally landed a spot at low-rated Newsmax. Last year, Spicer’s program was bumped from its 6 p.m. time slot down to 5 p.m. after the channel brought on former Fox News anchor Greta Van Susteren amid a programming shakeup.