Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas Trump White House Counsel Pat Cipollone
SPILL THE BEANS
The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol has subpoenaed former White House counsel Pat Cipollone, the committee announced on Wednesday. Cipollone, according to a letter published by the panel’s chair, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), and vice chair, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), has been flagged as a figure who “repeatedly raised legal and other concerns about President Trump’s activities on January 6th and in the days that preceded.” The subpoena comes one day after Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to the onetime White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, testified before the committee that Cipollone worried openly about Trump’s plan to to go to the Capitol on Jan. 6. “‘Mark, something needs to be done or people are going to die and the blood’s going to be on your fucking hands,’” Hutchinson recalled Cipollone as saying to Meadows. “‘This is getting out of control.’”