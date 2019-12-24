CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
Ex-Uber CEO Travis Kalanick to Resign From Board
RIDE’S OVER
Read it at AP
Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick is resigning from the ride-hailing company’s board after recently selling more than 90 percent of his holdings. “Uber has been a part of my life for the past 10 years. At the close of the decade, and with the company now public, it seems like the right moment for me to focus on my current business and philanthropic pursuits,” the co-founder of the service said in a statement. Kalanick, 43, stepped down in 2017 after a series of scandals, including a former Uber engineer who said her complaints about a boss who’d sexually harassed her were ignored. Uber’s share price has fallen by more than 30 percent since its first day of trading.