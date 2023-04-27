Ex-UCLA Gynecologist Sentenced to 11 Years for Patient Abuse
An obstetrician-gynecologist who worked at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) for over 30 years was sentenced to 11 years in prison Wednesday after being found guilty of sexually abusing patients. According to ABC News, Superior Court Judge Michael Carter denied 65-year-old Dr. James Heaps a new trial before handing down his sentence. Dr. Heaps, who retired in 2018, was acquitted in Oct. 2022 of seven counts. The jury could not reach unanimous verdicts on nine others, but he was convicted of five sex-related counts. The victims said Dr. Heaps used his power to grope and penetrate them under the guise of medical examinations, without gloves. In May, 2022, the UCLA system agreed to pay $374.4 million to 312 former patients and victims of Dr. Heaps, bringing the total payout to his alleged victims to nearly $700 million—the largest ever payout related to sexual abuse from a public university.