The mixed martial arts and UFC community came out in droves to mourn the death of a “legend” who passed away after a long, undisclosed illness on Sunday.

Two-time Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title contender Anthony “Rumble” Johnson, 38, last year shared publicly that his health was declining as he fought a different kind of battle than he was used to—one that he ultimately lost. His cause of death remains unconfirmed.

American mixed martial arts promoter Bellator MMA confirmed the news Sunday: “It is with great sadness we acknowledge the passing of Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson.”

“The BELLATOR family is devastated by his untimely passing and we send our condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Described as one of the “hardest” and “scarier” punchers in the business, he was remembered as “one of the good guys, he was a great man with a huge heart,” according to MMA commentator Big John McCarthy, who said he was “crushed and devastated by the news.”

Johnson’s illness began to unravel in September 2021 when he was forced to pull out of his Light Heavyweight title fight against champion Vadim Nemkov as part of the Grand Prix tournament at Bellator 268 on Oct. 16.

Details of his illness were unreleased but he posted an ominous message to Instagram at the time: “Really wish I could go into detail about how ill I truly am. Just know I need as many prayers as I can get and I’ll see you in 2022 God willing,” Johnson wrote.

“Never been this afraid of anything in my life but I’ve remained strong with the support of friends and family.”

Johnson wrote alongside the caption that he wasn’t “asking for anything but prayers” and warned “See you in 2022 hopefully”...“this is gonna be a battle and I’m gonna have to dig deeper than I ever have before. Love you all.”

His 2022 comeback appeared abandoned when at the end of October, having still not competed, manager Abdelaziz warned that “Rumble, he’s going through some health problems right now.” Abdelaziz told ESPN MMA: “It’s very sad” and asked everybody “to pray for him. Pray for Anthony. It’s not going well. He’s very strong, spiritually. But pray for him.”

Details of the illness were still unclear at the time however Abdelaziz sent a message to his client: “Anthony, be strong. A lot of people love you. He’s going to be okay, but he’s not doing well.”

“Rumble” cut ties with the UFC twice during his lifetime, fighting from 2007-2012 and 2014-2017 before signing with Bellator MMA in 2020. He fought just once in 2021 in what would be his last fight, though it earned him yet another knockout win.

Stars from the mixed martial arts, UFC and WWE community posted tributes Sunday. Even Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid his respects, describing him as “my MMA and Georgia brother.” “Anthony grew up down the road in Dublin, and found his own version of the American dream through MMA. Julie and I are praying for his family,” he posted.

Former professional mixed martial artist Daniel Cormier posted: “For a guy who struck fear in so many peoples heart Anthony Johnson was a caring person. From random text to check ins during loss. What a person he was, Rumble will be missed. Sometimes life doesn’t seem fair. Horrible news.”