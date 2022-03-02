Ex-UFC Champ Allegedly Shot at Man Charged With Molesting His Relative

UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez—who was charged with attempted murder in San Jose, California, earlier this week—allegedly shot at a man who’s been charged with sexually abusing the fighter’s close relative at a home daycare, according to The Mercury News. Velasquez allegedly shot at a car carrying the alleged molester, 43-year-old Harry Eugene Goularte, and two others, and ended up striking Goularte’s stepfather, who suffered non-fatal injuries, according to the report. Goularte was arraigned Friday on one felony count of “a lewd and lascivious act with a child under the age of 14.” Court documents say that the alleged abuse of the relative could have taken place “100 times.” Velasquez is still being held without bail for attempted murder.
