    Ex-UFC Fighter Arrested for Attempted Murder in San Jose

    Corbin Bolies

    Breaking News Intern

    Former UFC fighter Cain Velasquez, 39, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Monday after he allegedly shot a man near a highway, SFGate reports. Police responded to a call about a man injured with a gunshot wound at the intersection of Monterey Highway and Bailey Avenue. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. Velasquez was arrested on Monday afternoon and taken to the Santa Clara County Jail without bond, though police have not released a motive for the shooting. He has also not been formally charged, according to the outlet, and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

