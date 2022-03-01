CHEAT SHEET
Ex-UFC Fighter Arrested for Attempted Murder in San Jose
Former UFC fighter Cain Velasquez, 39, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Monday after he allegedly shot a man near a highway, SFGate reports. Police responded to a call about a man injured with a gunshot wound at the intersection of Monterey Highway and Bailey Avenue. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. Velasquez was arrested on Monday afternoon and taken to the Santa Clara County Jail without bond, though police have not released a motive for the shooting. He has also not been formally charged, according to the outlet, and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.