It Wasn’t Funny to Compare Me to a Lettuce, Ex-U.K. Prime Minister Insists
SALAD DAYS
Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Monday said she didn’t think it was “particularly funny” to compare her shambolic time in Downing Street to a head of lettuce. The conservative lawmaker’s lightning-quick premiership last year was distinguished for being the shortest in modern British history, with an Economist article in October pointing out that she’d essentially managed just “seven days in control” which is “roughly the shelf-life of a lettuce.” The Daily Star tabloid took the joke one step further, setting up a livestream of a lettuce rotting in real time to see if it would last longer than her time as prime minister. The lettuce prevailed. “I don’t think it was particularly funny, I think it’s puerile,” Truss told broadcaster RTÉ when asked about the stunt.