Ex-UK Prime Minister Liz Truss Shilling for Trump, Liberty Bell Shower Heads at RNC
MAKE IT RAIN
The United Kingdom’s former Prime Minister Liz Truss was spotted at a Republican National Convention breakfast shilling for former president Donald Trump in a room full of Pennsylvania delegates. Truss confessed that she had never been to the state before. But, she said, “I do have in my possession a Liberty Bell shower head,” explaining that it was an exact replica of the shower head that is in President Reagan’s California ranch. “I will be proudly installing this shower head as a symbol of liberty and democracy, and of course Pennsylvania,” said Truss. She added, “You all know why you’re so important—which is, this is a crucial state in order for President Trump to be reinstalled into the White House.” On social media, the moment was reminiscent of Truss’ speech about pork markets and cheese when she was the U.K.’s Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. “Move over, pork markets. You’ve finally been eclipsed,” wrote a social media commentator who posted a clip of Truss at the RNC.