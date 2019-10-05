CHEAT SHEET
NOPE
Ex-Ukrainian Prosecutor Lutsenko told Rudy Giuliani: No Basis For a Case Against Joe and Hunter Biden
Ex-Ukrainian prosecutor Yuriy Lutsenko said that he told President Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, that there was no basis for a case against former Vice President Joe Biden or his son, Hunter. “Sometimes the mayor is very wise, but sometimes he gets carried away,” Lutsenko told the New York Times. Giuliani responded to Lutsenko’s comments simply with, “Liar.” Lutsenko, the former prosecutor general of Ukraine, said he met with Giuliani in New York in January, where Giuliani said he wanted Lutsenko to investigate the Bidens. “I understood very well what would interest them,” Lutsenko told the Times. “I have 23 years in politics. I knew.” Trump’s interest in Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine, including a phone call where he asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the Bidens, is now central to a whistleblower complaint, which sparked impeachment proceedings against the president.