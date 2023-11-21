Ex-Univision President Rips Network’s Trump Interview
‘ONE-HOUR PROPAGANDA’
A Donald Trump interview earlier this month on Univision that has been widely criticized for being far too lenient was “propaganda,” the Spanish-language network’s former president said Monday on MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show. “It was not an interview as we understand [it] in the United States. It was basically a one-hour propaganda open space for former President Trump to say whatever he wanted to say,” Joaquin Blaya, who created Univision’s news show in the 1980s, said of the sit-down, which Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, helped arrange, according to The Washington Post. While Trump’s 2020 campaign had called the network “a leftist propaganda machine,” the former president has struck a much friendlier tone since new ownership took over as a result of a merger with Grupo Televisa, a Mexican media company. Trump’s interview, which Blaya told the Post was “an embarrassment,” has spurred calls for boycotts of the network.