Ex-U.S. Ambassador: Trump Will Be the ‘Law and Order’ President
HOW IRONIC
“Joe Biden and the Democrats have made our cities dangerous. There’s crime. President Trump will be the law and order president!” Carla Sands, a former U.S. ambassador to Denmark appointed by Donald Trump, said during a pro-Trump rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. She went on to suggest that the already twice-indicted Trump, who is staring down the barrel of even more criminal charges for the 2020 election and Jan. 6, would improve America’s standing in the world. “Wars are breaking out all over the world because America is no longer respected,” Sands declared, meanwhile pushing election fraud conspiracies in other parts of her speech. “Not one more penny for Ukraine. Let Europe pay for Europe’s wars,” the ex-ambassador added.