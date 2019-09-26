CHEAT SHEET
NOT THEIR FIRST RODEO
Ex-U.S. Marshal: Tekashi69 Could Still Enter Witness Protection Program Despite Face Tattoos
A former U.S. Marshal says that rapper Tekashi69’s face tattoos wouldn’t prevent the agency from being able to place the singer into the witness protection program. After the singer, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, pleaded guilty to being a part of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang and participating in gang-related robberies and drug trafficking, he agreed to testify against other gang members. Lenny DePaul, a retired chief inspector and commander of the Marshals Service, said that although the tattoos would be a bit of a headache for agents, it’s not the agency’s “first rodeo” and there are various options for the rapper if he wants to go into the program, such as removing the tattoo, adding more tattoos, or moving him off the grid completely. The former Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods member, who testified against several gang members in court proceedings this week, has several tattoos on his face and neck including a massive “69” on his forehead.