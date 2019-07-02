CHEAT SHEET
NO ADMISSION OF GUILT
Ex-USC Gynecologist George Tyndall Pleads Not Guilty to Sexual Assault Charges
A former gynecologist at the University of Southern California charged with molesting patients during appointments pleaded not guilty on Monday, Reuters reports. George Tyndall’s attorney reportedly entered a plea for his client in court Monday. The 72-year-old doctor was also ordered to be held on $2.1 million bond, despite his attorney’s claims that he had “serious health concerns” and was not a threat to the public. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Theresa Sullivan reportedly said she would consider a request to cut Tyndall’s bail at the next court date on Wednesday. Last week, Tyndall was charged with 29 counts of “sexual penetration and sexual battery by fraud” for assaulting 16 students while serving at the campus’ health center between 2009 and 2016. Over 100 women also accused him of assault and other misconduct, prompting a scandal that has already resulted in a $215 million civil settlement. If convicted of all charges, Tyndall faces up to 53 years in prison.