Ex-USC Soccer Coach, Accountant Plead Guilty in College-Bribery Scandal

Two people at the center of the college admissions bribery scandal have pleaded guilty in Boston federal court to conspiracy to commit racketeering. Ali Khosroshahin, the former head of women’s soccer at the University of Southern California, was accused of accepting bribes in exchange for designating four students as soccer recruits even though they did not play the sport. Steven Masera was an accountant for the mastermind of the admissions scheme, Rick Singer, who’s also pleaded guilty. Both have both agreed to cooperate with authorities. They are set to be sentenced in October.