Bruce Arena Cleared For MLS Return After ‘Insensitive’ Remarks Scandal
COMIN’ BACK?
Bruce Arena, the former USMNT manager who resigned in September after he allegedly made “insensitive” and “inappropriate” remarks as head coach of the New England Revolution, has been given the all clear by MLS Commissioner Don Garber to return to the league next season, Fox Sports reported Wednesday, citing sources. Prior to his resignation, Arena had been put on administrative leave before he quietly left the gig entirely—about a month before his former team crashed out of the first round of the playoffs. Wednesday’s report comes amid rumors that D.C. United are interested in Arena returning to the club, which he led to back-to-back MLS Cups in the ‘90s. It was never revealed what exactly Arena said to get him in hot water, but the 72-year-old, who has the most regular season wins and titles in MLS history, said in a statement at the time that the ordeal had been “a hard and difficult process for me and my family.”