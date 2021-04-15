CHEAT SHEET
Ex-Vice President Mike Pence Has Surgery to Get a Pacemaker
Former Vice President Mike Pence underwent a procedure to implant a pacemaker, a rep said in a statement Thursday. He had been experiencing “symptoms associated with a slow heart rate” for the past two weeks and had a prior diagnosis of left bundle branch block, a condition potentially related to heart disease, the statement said. The operation was done on Wednesday at the Inova Fairfax Medical Campus in Falls Church, Virginia. In the statement, Pence praised his doctors. “My family has been truly blessed by the work of these healthcare professionals,” he said, adding that he expects to return to normal in the next few days.