Mike Pence Is Quietly Building What Appears to Be Presidential Campaign Team
GEARING UP
Former Vice President Mike Pence seems to be inching toward a 2024 presidential campaign bid against ex-President Donald Trump. He has put together a team of about two dozen staff and consultants already, according to anonymous sources who spoke to POLITICO. The team includes his ex-chief of staff Marc Short, ex-press secretary Devin O’Malley and GOP aide Chip Saltsman, an ex-presidential campaign manager and senior political adviser. Ali Kjergaard, a spokesperson for Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse, who has been approved for a presidency at the University of Florida, is to be communications director for Advancing American Freedom, a non-profit organization affiliated with Pence, POLITICO reported, adding that two other communications officials and possible fundraising aides would join the team.