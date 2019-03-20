Report: Ex-White House Comms Director Hope Hicks to Cooperate in House Judiciary Committee’s Trump Probe

Former White House communications director Hope Hicks has reportedly agreed to turn over documents to the House Judiciary Committee as it investigates possible obstruction of justice in the Trump administration, CNN reports. A spokesman for House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) confirmed that Hicks and other current administration officials have agreed to turn over documents. According to CNN, Hicks is “interacting directly” with the committee rather than going through the White House counsel's office. Earlier this month, Nadler sent a letter to Hicks and other officials requesting “any personal or work diary, journal or other book containing notes, a record or a description of daily events” regarding President Trump, the administration's executive office, the 2016 campaign, and the Trump organization. More specifically, the letter said the committee wanted materials pertaining to “former national security adviser Michael Flynn's false statements to the FBI, the firing of then-FBI Director James Comey, Trump's involvement in a hush-money scheme” and Donald Trump Jr.'s 2016 Trump Tower meeting with Russians. Hick's attorney reportedly declined to comment to CNN. Other Trump world figures—including former chief strategist Steve Bannon, and Russian-American president at the Trump Tower meeting—also reportedly complied with the committee's request.
