Ex-White House Counsel Pat Cipollone Subpoenaed by Jan. 6 Grand Jury: Report
CIP ON THAT
Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone has been subpoenaed by the federal grand jury scrutinizing the attack on the Capitol for the Justice Department, according to ABC News. Pat Cipollone represented former President Donald Trump from 2018 through to the end of his presidency, and was in the West Wing with Trump and Mark Meadows, then the administration’s chief of staff, during the events of Jan. 6, 2021. In early July, Cipollone complied with a separate subpoena issued by the House select committee also probing the Capitol riots, testifying for nearly 8 hours, largely behind closed doors. Committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said that Cipollone’s answers had not contradicted previous witnesses’ testimony, including that of Cassidy Hutchinson. The former White House aide told the committee that Cipollone had discussed Trump’s potential criminal wrongdoing, and quoted him as telling Meadows, “Mark, something needs to be done or people are going to die and the blood is going to be on your f’ing hands.” A representative for Cipollone could not be reached for comment by ABC on Tuesday night.