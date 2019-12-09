Ex-White House Doctor Ronny Jackson Running for Texas Congressional Seat

Read it at Associated Press
Former Navy Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, the ex-White House physician who was nominated by President Trump to be secretary of Veterans Affairs but dropped out amid allegations of misconduct, is running for Congress in Texas. According to the Associated Press, Jackson filed paperwork to enter a crowded race to replace Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-TX) on Monday. The Texas Tribune reports that he’s at least the 13th candidate to enter the race. Jackson, who had served as White House physician since 2006, was nominated by Trump to be the VA secretary in 2018. However, allegations of him drinking on the job and over-prescribing medication prompted him to withdraw his name from consideration. Jackson has denied the accusations.