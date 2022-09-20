Ex-White House Lawyer Warned Trump About Keeping Classified Docs: NYT
DON’T DO IT, DON
A former attorney aligned with the Trump administration cautioned the former president late last year that he could face legal repercussions if he continued clinging to classified government materials, three people close to the matter told The New York Times. Eric Herschmann was no longer working for Donald Trump when they had their conversation, in which the lawyer attempted to make clear to the former president how serious the issue was. Herschmann had previously represented Trump through his first impeachment trial and later signed up to be a senior adviser for the White House, though he never worked in the White House counsel’s office. Trump thanked Herschmann for the advice but remained “noncommittal” about whether he planned to follow it, the Times’ sources said. It is unknown exactly when the meeting took place, according to the newspaper, which also reported it was unclear what Herschmann knew about the precise materials in the Mar-a-Lago boxes.