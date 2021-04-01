Ex-Celebrity Sheriff Charged for Destroying ‘Live PD’ Footage of Man Being Tased to Death
SURRENDERED
Former Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody, who was a regular on the reality TV show Live PD, surrendered to police Thursday to be charged with tampering with video evidence of the death of Javier Ambler II. More than two years ago, deputies chased Ambler for a minor headlight violation and tased him until he stopped breathing. He died from heart failure triggered by the incident. The case was kept under wraps until the Austin American-Statesman and KVUE-TV obtained police records.
The two deputies who pursued Ambler and tased him were charged this week with manslaughter. A Live PD crew was tailing the pair at the time but, when the show’s footage was deleted, Williamson County and Travis County prosecutors opened up separate probes. The show said the sheriff’s office told them to delete the footage because the investigation in Ambler’s death was complete. Both counties have now filed separate charges against Chody over the destroyed footage.