Ex-WWE Star Tammy Sytch Sentenced to 17 Years for Fatal DUI Crash
‘SOMETHING HORRIBLE’
Tammy Sytch, the WWE legend known by the ring name Sunny, has been sentenced to 17 years behind bars and eight more of probation for her role in a car crash that killed a 75-year-old man in Florida last year. Sytch, 50, pleaded no contest to DUI manslaughter, four counts of DUI with damage to person, and two counts of DUI with damage to property on Aug. 26, according to The Daytona Beach News-Journal. Prosecutors had sought the maximum penalty of 26 years in prison, arguing her record of at least six prior DUI offenses made her a “danger to society.” Sytch’s blood-alcohol content at the time of the March 2022 crash, which killed motorist Julian Lasseter, was between 0.32 and 0.36—four times the legal limit, according to the News-Journal. In the courtroom on Monday, Sytch apologized to Lasseter’s family and said she would switch places with him “in an instant” if she could. Still, she asked the judge for leniency in her sentence. “I have done something horrible but I am so much more than the [worst] that I have done,” she said. Sytch was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011 and is considered one of the promotion’s most iconic “Divas.”