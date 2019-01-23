Mariano Rivera Becomes Baseball’s First Unanimous Hall of Fame Inductee

Read it at New York Post
Retired Yankees closer Mariano Rivera became the first ever to be unanimously voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame Tuesday, the New York Post reports. Rivera, an all-time leader in saves, reportedly received all 425 votes from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. According to the Post, he joins another former Yankee, Mike Mussina, along with Edgar Martinez and Roy Halladay, as inductees. Rivera stayed with the Yankees throughout his entire 19-year MLB career. He was reportedly first signed to the team from his native Panama in the 1990s for $2,500.