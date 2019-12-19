Former Youth Sports Coach Accused of Sexually Abusing Eight Teens
Another man has come forward with sexual-abuse allegations against longtime Little League baseball and basketball coach Tony Sagona, raising the total number of accusers to eight. According to NBC News, a man filed a lawsuit in New Jersey under the pseudonym Bruce Boe on Thursday—alleging that Sagona abused him in 1991 while he was on the Jersey Shore Warriors basketball team. Boe was 16 at the time, and he claims the conduct continued after he became an adult. Seven others have also come forward with accusations against Sagona, including two other Jersey Shore Warriors players and five men who played on Sagona’s Little League teams on Staten Island in the ’70s and ’80s. The suits came after New Jersey and New York opened up windows for accusers to file lawsuits against their alleged abusers beyond the statute of limitations. Sagona has reportedly denied the allegations against him. His lawyer—along with the Jersey Shore Warriors and the Amateur Athletic Association—have not spoken publicly on the matter.