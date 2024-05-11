Exec Linked to NYC Mayor Arrested at Campus Protest

A PR exec with ties to New York City Mayor Eric Adams was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after confronting student protesters at a pro-Palestinian encampment at Syracuse University last week, the New York Times reports. Ronn Torossian, the parent of a student at the university, was described by school officials as “especially aggressive” toward student protesters. Torossian told the Times he and other Jewish parents are frustrated that the university isn’t doing enough to protect students from antisemitism. “The university has not taken any action, so a group of us went to raise a voice of nonviolent civil disobedience,” he told the paper. A day earlier, a protester who was not a student at the university assaulted a Jewish student off-campus after saying “Heil Hitler.” Torossian, the chairman and founder of public relations firm 5WPR, helped organize fundraising for Adams’ election campaign.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10