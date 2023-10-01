Exes Locked in Custody Battle—Over Pomeranian Named Teddy

Read it at New York Post
A New York City man has filed a $50,000 lawsuit against his ex-girlfriend, alleging she reneged on their agreement to share custody of their Pomeranian. According to the New York Post, James Alexander contends that he and Monica Lakhaney committed to having 10-pound Teddy spend alternating months at each one’s home. But Lakhaney then decided to move to New Jersey and take the fluffball with her, the suit alleges. “A member of my client’s family was taken away from him, unilaterally,” Alexander’s lawyer, Victor Feraru said.