Exhausted DOJ Team Defending Trump in Court Hit by Mass Exodus

Roughly two-thirds of exasperated Department of Justice lawyers tasked with fielding the constant legal challenges to President Donald Trump’s policies have quit in frustration.

Around 69 of the 110 lawyers who work in the DOJ’s Federal Programs Branch, which responds to lawsuits against the administration, have left their roles since the 2024 election, Reuters reports.

One lawyer who left the unit said staff have become demoralized and frustrated by the nonstop barrage of legal challenges to Trump’s policies, which include the administration’s attempts to do away with birthright citizenship, detain and deport migrants without due process, impose tariffs on U.S. trading partners, and reshape the federal bureaucracy. At least four lawyers said they quit over concerns that Trump’s steps to gut federal agencies and block funding to institutions like Harvard University violate the Constitution.

“Many of these people came to work at Federal Programs to defend aspects of our constitutional system,” one departed DOJ lawyer told Reuters. “How could they participate in the project of tearing it down?”

President Donald Trump's sweeping policies have sparked a wave of legal challenges. Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images

At least three lawyers from the Federal Programs Branch also quit because they feared they’d face sanction for refusing to bow to pressure from the department to skew facts in court or violate other ethics rules.

While high turnover at the DOJ unit is common between administrations, sources told Reuters this level of staff turnover in the middle of a presidential administration is unprecedented. Among those who have left are seasoned lawyers who worked across administrations, including Trump’s first one.

“We’ve never had an administration pushing the legal envelope so quickly, so aggressively, and across such a broad range of government policies and programs,” Peter Keisler, who led the DOJ’s Civil Division under former President George W. Bush, told the outlet. “The demands are intensifying at the same time that the ranks of lawyers there to defend these cases are dramatically thinning.”

The DOJ is also under pressure as MAGA demands the firing of Attorney General Pam Bondi over her handling of files linked to accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

The mass exodus has led the Trump administration to exempt the DOJ from the federal government hiring freeze imposed by Trump as part of his federal cost-cutting plans, according to the report.

Neither the White House nor the DOJ directly addressed the Federal Programs Branch departures in statements to Reuters.

“Any sanctimonious career bureaucrat expressing faux outrage over the President’s policies while sitting idly by during the rank weaponization by the previous administration has no grounds to stand on,” said White House spokesperson Harrison Fields.

A DOJ spokesperson added that those who remain in the unit are battling an “unprecedented” amount of lawsuits challenging Trump’s agenda.

“The Department has defeated many of these lawsuits all the way up to the Supreme Court and will continue to defend the President’s agenda to keep Americans safe,” the spokesperson said.