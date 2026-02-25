Exit Row Passenger Seats Rip Loose After Flight Takeoff

Passengers on a Batik Air Boeing 737 were jolted moments after takeoff from Palembang to Jakarta when an entire row of seats suddenly tore free from the cabin floor during the aircraft’s initial climb. The detached seats tipped backward according to View From the Wing. The incident happened shortly after takeoff, as the plane sped down the runway and began climbing. Early reports indicate the problem was likely caused by an installation defect—such as missing or improperly secured rivets or locking pins—rather than a malfunction of the seat recline system. Airplane seats are locked into floor tracks built to withstand strong forces during takeoff and landing. Such failures are rare because these tracks are part of the aircraft’s certified safety structure and must meet strict standards to protect passengers. The airline has launched an investigation into the technical cause of the issue. Flight attendants promptly checked on the impacted passengers and moved them to different seats, since there were empty seats available on board. The flight continued to Jakarta and landed safely, with no injuries reported.