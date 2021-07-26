‘Exorcist’ Trilogy Starring Leslie Odom Jr. Bought for Whopping $400 Million
THE DEMONS ARE BACK
Universal Pictures and Peacock have sealed an over $400 million deal to purchase a new Exorcist trilogy. The deal, similar to Netflix’s purchase of two sequels for the 2019 hit Knives Out, yet again shows how streaming platforms are eager to sink their teeth in the film world as they fight for subscribers and compete with traditional film companies. The 1973 hit The Exorcist told the terrifying tale of 12-year-old Regan, played by Linda Blair, as she was possessed by a demon. The Oscar-winning film became a cultural icon, and Universal hopes to strike gold yet again. The company says it won’t be remaking the movie but will be bringing back Ellen Burstyn, who played Regan’s mother, Chris MacNeil. Burstyn will be joined by Tony-winner Leslie Odom Jr., who will be playing the father of a possessed child who seeks MacNeil’s help. The first film is expected to be in theaters in late 2023 but the second and third could debut on Peacock.