    Expelled Sex Therapist to Mormon Church: Hell No, I Won’t Go

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    George Frey/Getty

    A sex therapist ousted from the Mormon faith last week is appealing the decision. The Salt Lake Tribune reports that Natasha Helfer sent a letter to higher-ups in the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints arguing that she was not permitted to defend herself before she a membership council removed her, citing “conduct contrary to the law and order of the church.” Helfer has publicly opposed church doctrine on several sexuality issues, including same-sex marriage, pornography, and masturbation.

