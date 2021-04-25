Expelled Sex Therapist to Mormon Church: Hell No, I Won’t Go

Read it at The Salt Lake Trib
A sex therapist ousted from the Mormon faith last week is appealing the decision. The Salt Lake Tribune reports that Natasha Helfer sent a letter to higher-ups in the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints arguing that she was not permitted to defend herself before she a membership council removed her, citing “conduct contrary to the law and order of the church.” Helfer has publicly opposed church doctrine on several sexuality issues, including same-sex marriage, pornography, and masturbation.