2 Expelled Members of ‘Tennessee Three’ Win Back Their House Seats
‘THE FIND OUT ERA’
The two Democratic Tennessee House members who were expelled by Republicans in April for participating in a gun control protest on the chamber floor were re-elected to their old seats on Thursday night, according to the Associated Press. “Well, Mr. Speaker, the People have spoken,” tweeted Rep. Justin Jones, who defeated Republican Laura Nelson in Nashville. “The FIND OUT era of politics is just beginning.” Rep. Justin Pearson, who first secured his seat in Memphis in a special election earlier this year, handily won his race against independent Jeff Johnston. Along with Democratic state Rep. Gloria Johnson, Jones and Pearson made up the so-called “Tennessee Three,” who rose to national prominence as they each faced expulsion votes for their protest. Johnson, who is white, narrowly kept her seat. Both Jones and Pearson were almost immediately sent back to the House on an interim basis by their respective local officials, but had to run in this week’s special elections to formally secure their seats.