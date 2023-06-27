Experimental Weight Loss Drug Retatrutide Shows Insane Results: Study
‘SUBSTANTIAL REDUCTIONS’
An experimental drug has shown the highest results of weight loss in patients seen in the obesity drug space, according to a new mid-stage study. Patients who used the drug from Eli Lilly–named retatrutide–for 48 weeks on the highest level of the medicine saw weight loss results of an average of up to 24% of their body weight. Researchers claimed that even after 48 weeks, weight loss did not appear to stop and suggested a longer term study could yield even better results. Lilly is currently recruiting patients for a Phase 3 trial. Side effects are similar in nature to those of other weight loss drugs including Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro; they are predominantly gastrointestinal in nature and described as “mostly mild to moderate in severity.” The higher the dose, the higher the severity. “In adults with obesity, retatrutide treatment for 48 weeks resulted in substantial reductions in body weight,” it concluded. The drug is administered once a week via injection and aims to slow down the appetite.