Experts Called Georgia Unwinnable. Black Women Knew Better.

What happened on Tuesday night wasn’t supposed to happen.

The Democrats are now on the cusp of taking back the Senate after Raphael Warnock and apparently Jon Ossoff have flipped the state of Georgia. Warnock has already been declared the winner, defeating Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler. He will now become the first Georgia Democrat elected to the Senate in 20 years and the first Black Senator to ever represent the Peach State. Meanwhile, Ossoff is edging ever closer to victory, which would give the Democratic Party control of the White House, Congress, and Senate—total power they haven’t had since President Barack Obama’s first term.

It was a long time coming for two candidates who had to face some of the nastiest campaign politics in recent history. In his closing message to voters, Ossoff’s GOP opponent, David Perdue, suggested that if Republicans lose, undocumented immigrants will get the right to vote, Americans’ private health insurance will be “taken away,” and Democrats will defund the police and pack the Supreme Court.