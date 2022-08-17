A fashionable bag is always the perfect accessory to any autumnal outfit. Consuela’s brand new collection of handbags and totes is here just in time to make all of your fall outfits pop.

Consuela is a fashion and lifestyle brand that has created its own prints and textiles for over fifteen years. Its Fall 2022 collection features a variety of unique and colorful bags to pick from. With an assortment of vibrant prints, bold embroidery, shiny metallics, and playful motifs to sort through, you’ll be sure to find the right option for your style.

Check out a few of the items below and explore the full collection here!

Inked Classic Tote Buy at Consuela $ 225

Rosita Mini Bag Buy at Consuela $ 28

Gilded Uptown Crossbody Buy at Consuela $ 155

Karis Journey Tote Buy at Consuela $ 275

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.