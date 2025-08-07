Scouted

Enjoy Better Sound At Home and On the Go With These Bose Essentials From QVC

SOUND EFFECTS

From speakers and soundbars to headphones and earbuds, QVC offers the best Bose gear to fit your listening needs.

AD BY QVC
Hand holding a pair of Bose wireless bluetooth earbuds, available at QVC
QVC

Whether at home or on the go, high-quality audio is essential—and for decades, Bose has been one of the most trusted names for delivering premium sound wherever and whenever you need it. While there’s never a bad time to upgrade everyday gear like speakers and headphones, QVC is making it easier than ever with its curated selection of top Bose essentials, including more than 25% off the brand’s premier bluetooth soundbar.

These wireless headphones feature bold sound, spatialized audio, and a comfortable design, making them an undeniable pick for audiophiles and everyday listeners alike.

Bose QuietComfort Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Price taken at the time of publication.
Buy At QVC$359

Need something more mobile to match your lifestyle? These wireless earbuds offer the same noise-cancelling technology at a smaller scale, along with customizable tap control to let you fine-tune your listening experience while on the go.

Bose QuietComfort Noise-Cancelling Earbuds
Price taken at the time of publication.
Buy At QVC$179

Keeping things portable, this micro bluetooth speaker is a must-have for summer, whether you’re lounging by the pool, hiking a trail, or stealing some shade at the park.

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker
Price taken at the time of publication.
Buy At QVC$120

Of course, no premium audio experience is complete without a home entertainment setup—and Bose’s flagship bluetooth soundbar is an instant upgrade to any set-up. Plus, QVC is offering a limited-time discount of over 25% off, making now the time to act!

Bose Solo Series II Bluetooth Soundbar
Price taken at the time of publication. Reflects 27% discount.
Buy At QVC$145

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

Scouted Staff

Scouted Staff

beastscouted

scouted@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now