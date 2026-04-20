Explosion at Fireworks Factory Leaves at Least 25 Dead

Channing Tatum’s Free Association Live has secured $45 million in funding to expand Magic Mike Live globally. The live show, which features sensual male dancers inspired by the eponymous film franchise, has already enjoyed successful runs in London and Las Vegas. It is scheduled to begin a New York City residency in October. “Our incredibly successful and beloved London and Las Vegas experiences have made it clear that Magic Mike Live has tapped into something powerful,” CEO of FA Live Peter Kiernan said, adding that “This investment comes at a pivotal moment for the company — it enables us not only to expand the IP globally, but also to think more ambitiously about how we leverage our track record and infrastructure in live entertainment to develop new IP, new formats, and bold new ways of engaging audiences worldwide.” The Tatum-led company is also in the process of creating a separate live show based on the 2006 film Step Up, which is set to premiere in 2027.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Channing Tatum’s ‘Magic Mike Live’ Set to Go GlobalSHOWTIMEThe show debuted in 2017 and has been seen by over two million guests.
- 2‘Doogie Howser, M.D.’ Star Dies at 73‘A REMARKABLE HUMAN’The actor was diagnosed with brain cancer in March 2025.
Shop with ScoutedLola Blanket’s Biggest Sale of the Year Is On—Score 50% OffSPRING SALEThe internet’s favorite luxury blankets are 55 percent off for a limited time.
- 3Triathlete Drowns During First Part of 140-Mile Ironman RaceTHOUSAND YARD STAREA volunteer has recounted his horror.
- 4Failed MAGA Candidate Hit With Travel Ban After Racist RantsKANYE 2.0Valentina Gomez was scheduled to speak at a far-right rally in the U.K.
Shop with ScoutedNew to THC? These Low-Dose Mints Are Perfect for Beginners A FRESH TAKEBatch just launched new THC-infused “micro mints.” Here’s what you need to know.
- 5Virginia Senator’s Daughter Dies at 36GONE TOO SOON“She filled our lives with love and laughter, and her absence leaves an immeasurable void,” Sen. Mark Warner and his wife said in a statement.
- 6Explosion at Fireworks Factory Leaves at Least 25 Dead‘DEEPLY DISTRESSING’Police said the site owner and the foreman both fled the scene and are now the focus of a manhunt.
- 7Vanessa Trump Opens Up About Tiger Woods’ TreatmentBY HIS SIDEThe two went public as a couple in March 2025, a year before Woods was arrested for DUI.
- 8Rare Titanic Artifact Sells for Almost $1 MillionA TITANIC FEEIt comes 114 years after more than 1,500 people died when the ship hit an iceberg.
Shop with ScoutedThis Hands-Free Red Light Mask Targets Fine Lines & FirmnessLIGHT UPThe ultimate Mother’s Day gift for self-care and beauty enthusiasts.
- 9Eddie Murphy’s Son Has Baby With Martin Lawrence’s DaughterCOMEDY LEGENDSThe couple was first linked publicly in 2021 and married in 2025.
- 10School Bus Drags Boy 400 Yards After Bag Snags on DoorSCHOOL RUN HORRORThe boy’s mother said he now suffers from anxiety and is receiving psychological support.
Legendary TV and voice actor Rif Hutton died on Saturday at age 73 from glioblastoma, TMZ reported. Hutton died surrounded by loved ones at his home in Pasadena, California, after a year-long battle with aggressive cancer, his family told the media outlet. The versatile performer appeared in nearly 200 TV shows over the decades, most famously as Dr. Ron Welch in a 17-episode run on Doogie Howser, M.D., a five-episode run on JAG, and a 32-episode stint on the soap opera, General Hospital. He also worked as a prominent voice actor, according to The Hollywood Reporter. His work appeared in huge animated hits, including Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, Rio, and Ice Age. “A remarkable human being has left this earthly plane. To say that Rif Hutton was one of a kind is a gross understatement,” voice actor and playwright Steve Apostolina said in a Facebook post about his friend. Hutton is survived by his wife, fellow actor Bridget Hoffman, and his son Wolfy.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
ICYMI: Lola Blankets are indisputably the best throws on the market—they’re designed from the softest, slightly stretchy faux fur fabric we’ve ever felt and are actually machine-washable (yes, really). Right now, the brand is hosting its best sale of the year: 50 percent off sitewide with the code SPRING50 for a limited time.
It’s a great opportunity to treat yourself and/or gift one to the tough-to-shop-for mom who says they “don’t want anything.”
If you’re new to Lola Blankets, you cannot go wrong with the Original Lola, but we also love the XL size (it fits over a queen-size bed) and the weighted versions. The blankets are designed with a four-way therapeutic stretch fabric, which is perfect for cuddling with a partner or pet—no need to worry about anyone getting left uncovered while you cozy up by the fire.
Plus, they’re shed-proof, stain-resistant, and double-hemmed for added durability, so they’re an investment that will last. Either way, it’s Lola’s biggest sale of the year, so if you’re looking for a luxury blanket for snuggle season, now’s the time to treat yourself to the infamous Lola Blanket.
A triathlete has drowned during an Ironman race in Texas. Brazilian Mara Flávia, 38, vanished as she was completing the swimming section of this year’s 140-mile route in Lake Woodlands on Saturday. Woodlands Township Fire Department boss Palmer Buck told Click2Houston that they were called to reports of a “lost swimmer” at 7.30 a.m., almost an hour after the first section of the women’s event started. He added that rescuers were forced to operate with “zero” visibility because the race was ongoing. She was pulled from the water around two hours later, at which point the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation had been launched. On Facebook, Shawn McDonald, a volunteer at the event, said he spoke to her fellow competitors: “They all said the same thing: She went under. Right here. Right below us. The panic and fear on their faces won’t leave me for a long time.” “I remember seeing... an older gentleman, maybe in his 60s,” he continued, “hanging onto the side of the kayak, goggles removed, with the widest eyes I have ever seen. A thousand-yard stare. He had just watched someone disappear beneath him.”
A MAGA influencer who unsuccessfully ran for Congress on a platform of “ending Islam in Texas” has been barred from entering the U.K. Valentina Gomez was scheduled to speak at the far-right “Unite the Kingdom” rally in May, organized by convicted fraudster and President Donald Trump’s ally, Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon. After originally receiving permission last week to travel to the U.K., the country’s home secretary intervened to withdraw the authorization on the grounds that her presence “would not be conducive to the public good,” the same reason it provided when denying travel permission to Kanye West following a string of antisemitic, racist, and pro-Nazi comments. Gomez, 26, spoke at a previous Unite the Kingdom rally in September. “England, they took your guns, they took your swords, and they raped your women... You either fight for this nation or you let all of these rapist Muslims and corrupt politicians take over,” she told the crowd. Last year, she also burned a Quran during a campaign stunt and said that Muslims living in Texas “can f--- off to any of the 57 Muslim nations.” In addition to her failed congressional run, she mounted an unsuccessful bid for Missouri Secretary of State in 2024.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Cannabis and THC treats now come in more forms than ever. Now, Batch is adding another to the mix: micro mints. Small, discreet, and precisely dosed, these micro mints are made for people who want to experience THC’s uplifting effects without the heavy-handedness that comes with traditional edibles like gummies, baked goods, and even beverages. Whether you’re new to THC or have been burned in the past by edibles that hit a little harder than expected, Batch’s micro mints deliver a smoother, more controlled experience.
Each mint delivers just 1mg of THC and 1mg of full-spectrum CBD. For comparison, Batch’s least potent blend of gummies (Uplift) contains 5mg of THC and 5mg of CBD. The low dose of these mints makes it easy to start slow and stack your dose one mint at a time. After taking one mint, you’ll notice a subtle mood lift that kicks in as fast as 15 minutes, versus 45 minutes for gummies. On top of being peppermint flavored, the mints are sugar-free and contain no seed oils, gluten, dairy, or soy. They even come packaged in a sleek (and discreet) tin that slips into a pocket, purse, or gym bag. You can pick one tin up for $35 or subscribe and save up to 42 percent and get free shipping.
Virginia Sen. Mark Warner announced the death of his daughter, Madison, on Monday at the age of 36. “We are heartbroken beyond words by the passing of our beloved daughter, Madison, 36, after a decades-long battle with juvenile diabetes and other health issues,” Warner said in a joint statement with his wife, Lisa Collis, posted on X. “She filled our lives with love and laughter, and her absence leaves an immeasurable void.” Madison was the oldest of three daughters Warner and Collis shared, along with Gillian, 35, and Eliza, 32. Madison was the oldest of three daughters Warner and Collis shared, along with Gillian, 35, and Eliza, 32. The former Virginia governor has publicly discussed his daughter’s health issues while advocating for reform in the healthcare industry. “Congress and the pharmaceutical companies need to step up to make sure insulin is affordable and accessible for those who need it,” he posted on Twitter in 2019, citing his daughter’s health struggles with juvenile diabetes. Warner had planned to run again in 2026, but he has not said whether those plans still stand. On Monday, other lawmakers offered their condolences, including Republican Rep. Nancy Mace, who wrote, “Our deepest condolences. We’re keeping your family in our prayers.❤️” and fellow Democrat Rep. Becca Balint, who said, “I’m so sorry for your loss, @MarkWarner. May Madison’s memory always be a blessing.”
Explosion at Fireworks Factory Leaves at Least 25 Dead
At least 25 people died following an explosion at a fireworks factory in India on Sunday. Four others were also gravely injured at the Vanaja Fireworks Industry in Kattanarpatti, near Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu state. Between 50 and 100 people were at the factory when the explosion tore through several structures. Police told The Independent that the site owner and the foreman both fled and are now the focus of a manhunt. A second explosion also rocked the factory as first responders were trying to clear rubble. Four firefighters and six police officers were injured as a result. Though an official cause of the blasts has not yet been released, The Independent reports employees were mixing chemicals despite the fact that the facility was supposed to be closed. Additionally, the chemicals were reportedly mixed during hours when such work is not allowed. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the tragedy “deeply distressing.” Another political leader in the country, Ravula Sridhar Reddy, called the situation “a complete security collapse.” This is not the first deadly blast at a fireworks factory in India. An explosion at a different factory in 2012 resulted in the deaths of more than 40 people.
Vanessa Trump is standing by her boyfriend, golf legend Tiger Woods, as he undergoes treatment for substance abuse outside of the country. An inside source told People that Trump, 48, is supportive of Woods undergoing intensive therapy. “She loves him and knows that private treatment was necessary,” the source apparently said. Woods was arrested for DUI in late March after overturning his car near Jupiter Island, Florida. Though he passed a breathalyzer, he refused to give a urine sample. Police later found pills of hydrocodone—a powerful opioid—in his pocket. Following his arrest and release, a judge let the golfer leave the country to seek drug treatment. In a post on X, Woods acknowledged the gravity of his legal trouble. “I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today‚” he wrote on X. The source speaking to People said that Vanessa Trump’s “optimistic outlook” is a positive for 50-year-old Woods. The tabloid had earlier reported that Trump was not going to leave Woods, and that the two have stayed in communication since the arrest. Trump was previously married to President Donald Trump’s son, Don Jr. The pair shares five kids, including Kai, 18, a competitive golfer.
A life jacket worn by a survivor on the Titanic has sold for almost $1 million at auction. First-Class passenger Laura Mabel Francatelli’s jacket was expected to fetch between $339,000 and $474,000, but ended up hammering out for the equivalent of $904,500. With 12 cork-filled pouches, the jacket was signed by Francatellia and other survivors, and previously sat in the Titanic Belfast museum, near where the ship was built. “Quite simply this lifejacket presents a once in a generation opportunity for collectors, it’s the only example to ever be offered for auction from a Titanic survivor,” said Andrew Aldridge, managing director of Henry Aldridge and Son in Wiltshire, U.K. In total, only 700 of the 2,200 people aboard survived after it hit an iceberg off the coast of Canada. “Although (the) Titanic sank 114 years ago, every man, woman and child onboard had a story to tell so in essence we have over 2,200 chapters and today we present those stories through these pieces of memorabilia,” Aldridge said. “The lifejacket is without doubt one of the most iconic items from the Titanic ever to be offered for auction.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
If you’re shopping for the mom who treats self-care like a ritual (and her beauty routine like a bona fide sport), Solawave’s celebrity-loved LED and red light therapy lineup is a no-brainer for Mother’s Day gifting. The brand has become a leader in the ever-expanding at-home LED light therapy space, thanks to its cult-favorite 4-in-1 Light Therapy Wand, a compact device that’s earned a loyal following among celebrities with famously glowing complexions, including Nicole Kidman, Megan Fox, and even Pedro Pascal.
The brand’s hero device, the 4-in-1 Facial Wand, is a true quadruple threat. It harnesses red light therapy (660nm) to target fine lines, redness, and loss of firmness with microcurrent, gentle heat, and facial massage vibration to help lift, sculpt, and de-puff.
If you’re looking to give mom a hands-free upgrade (and a bit more complexion-boosting power), Solawave’s full-face Red Light Therapy Mask delivers even more anti-aging benefits and ease of use. The mask allows mom to go about her days, watch TV, answer emails, or cook dinner while giving herself a ten-minute self-care treatment.
The high-tech mask is made from flexible, medical-grade silicone, which contours comfortably to the face while emitting both red light (630nm) and near-infrared light (830nm), enabling deeper penetration and more comprehensive, full-coverage results.
Plus, it also comes in a version designed specifically for treating the neck and decolletage area. Whether you opt for the wand or the mask, consider it the kind of gift that keeps on glowing long after Mother’s Day.
Eddie Murphy’s son, Eric Murphy, and Martin Lawrence’s daughter, Jasmin Lawrence, have welcomed their first child together. The legendary comedian shared the news about his son in an interview with E! while receiving the American Film Institute Life Achievement Award on Saturday. “They just had a baby girl. They just had her two weeks ago, or a week ago,” he said, revealing her name is Ari Skye. The couple was first linked publicly in 2021 and married in 2025 after a year-long engagement. Prior to connecting, they had no idea that each other’s parents were comedy icons, but instead met through Jasmin’s uncle. “It wasn’t even our dads, and they’ve done two movies together. They’re friends. I don’t even know. It’s crazy,” Lawrence told InTouch during a 2022 interview. The couple first announced their pregnancy earlier this year, sharing a baby-bump reveal on February 2 in a joint Instagram post. “Thank you, Jesus, for the greatest gift ❤️❤️,” they captioned the pictures.
A 12-year-old boy was dragged nearly 400 yards by a school bus after his arm and backpack became trapped in a closing door, his mother says. The boy, Nathaniel, was getting off the bus in Melbourne, Australia, on March 16 when the rear door closed on him before he had fully exited, his mother, Grace, said in a video shared on Instagram. She said the vehicle then drove off while he was still partially outside. According to her account, the bus continued for roughly 350 meters (about 380 yards) as the child clung to the door rail, lifting his legs to avoid being struck by the road and passing cars. CCTV footage shared by the family appears to show the boy stuck next to the door as it moves along the street. He was freed when the driver eventually opened the door at a later stop. Grace said her son now suffers from anxiety and is receiving psychological support. The bus operator, Ventura, apologized, launched an investigation, and later dismissed the driver, News.com.au reported. Victoria Premier Jacinta Allan called the footage “shocking” and said her thoughts were with the family.